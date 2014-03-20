Sentient Science Appoints First Chief Financial Officer

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2014 --Sentient Science announced today that Robert J. Lemen has joined their growing team as the new Chief Financial Officer. Lemen brings over thirty years of financial experience and will have responsibility for accounting, cash management, operations, and human resources , including expansion capital planning.



Lemen started his career as an Accountant in manufacturing at Eastman Kodak Company. After a series of progressively more responsible positions, he was named Director of Finance for the Digital Camera business unit. In the eight years in this position, he oversaw its revenue growth from $200M to over $2B. Prior to joining Sentient Science, Lemen was the Chief Financial Officer at Impact Technologies LLC for five years and was responsible for accounting, contract administration, purchasing, HR, and IT until Impact Technologies was acquired by Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation. He remained with Sikorsky for two more years. Lemen graduated with an MBA in Finance from the Rochester Institute of Technology.



“This is a very exciting time for our team. In the past three years, we have relocated our headquarters to Buffalo N.Y, won eleven commercial deals, and successfully deployed DigitalClone Live to monitor and extend the life of 218 Wind Turbines every day. In a time of rapid growth, it is critical to have a leader like Lemen to guide our team to a continued path of success,” stated Ward Thomas, President and CEO, Sentient Science.



About Sentient Science

Sentient Science, founded in 2001, is an independent company based both in New York and Idaho. It uses its proprietary software and sensor technology to deploy patent pending algorithms that can predict, with a high degree of accuracy, the future life of a component based on its composition material. Additionally and uniquely, the company allows true what-if capability as its users can “test” the implication of various compositions and lubricants before the component exists and while it is in a virtual state. The Sentient Science team, composed by a majority of PhD’s, is committed to developing technology that cost effectively improves rotating machinery design, testing, manufacturing, and maintenance.