Sentient Science Strengthens Company with Former Kaydon Bearing Corporation Chairman and CEO James O'Leary

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --Sentient Science announced today that Mr. James O’Leary has joined the company as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. O’Leary is the former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaydon Corporation, Inc. After the sale of Kaydon to SKF, the world’s largest bearing company, Mr. O’Leary joins Sentient with nearly thirty years of strategic managerial experience and leadership in major multinational industrial businesses. While at Kaydon, the company established leadership positions in several key end markets relevant to Sentient, notably wind energy, military rotorcraft and ground vehicles. Mr. O’Leary has a broad and diverse background, with deep experience in operations, finance, capital rising and corporate development.



“We are extremely enthusiastic to strengthen our Board with the addition of Jim O’Leary. He will be a valuable resource for the future, as we take care of our customers, grow our business and deliver DigitalClone as the standard for Industrial Internet models, software and sensors into the Energy Power Generation and Aerospace Industries. This is an exciting time,” commented Ward Thomas, President of Sentient Science.



“We now have 1 GW of wind energy under our life extension services including most of the Clipper 2.5MW turbines with the new GE 1.5MW solution growing quickly. Our R&D is expanding with the world’s largest fleet operators, the US Navy and US Army, including Boeing Apache and Sikorsky Blackhawk helicopters. Jim will be a key contributor during this time of growth and introduction of new products, including main bearing, pitch bearing, blade solutions, plus new transactional and risk products,“ commented Edward Wagner, Vice President of Sentient Science.



Mr. O'Leary commented, "As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaydon, I had the opportunity to meet Ward and his world class team and gain an understanding of Sentient and its powerful technologies. During my long tenure in the industrial equipment space, where the cost and risk of failure, downtime and business interruption have become increasingly significant, I saw numerous applications for prognostic asset modeling and computational product testing as a better alternative to our historical industry practices.“



O’Leary continued, “After the sale of Kaydon to SKF late last year, I joined the Board of Sentient Science as Co-Chairman to help explore and develop opportunities to utilize our powerful technologies, called DigitalClone®, in the energy, rotating equipment and friction control industries to significantly reduce enterprise risk and cost, enhance operating efficiencies and accelerate the concept-to-commercialization cycle for the mutual benefit of best-in-class manufacturers and their customers. I am looking forward to working with a team of world-class scientists and business people at Sentient, as both Director and Senior Advisor, to further our customers’ and partners’ long term business objectives."



About Sentient Science

Sentient Science, headquartered in Buffalo, NY provides computational performance product testing, life extension and remanufacturing services to increase the remaining useful life of industrial assets in the energy, heavy machinery and defense markets. For the first time, Sentient Science is able to calculate the point in time when critical components and systems will begin to fail and make recommendations to extend the life of these components, systems and assets, creating enormous financial value for its customers.



Under a series of government contracts, Sentient built and validated its universal, multi-physics prognostics modeling simulator and is now making these products and services available commercially. Sentient Science has been awarded the 2014 Tibbetts Award at the White House, for the role they play in research and development for the government and for the success they’ve had driving innovation into the asset performance management market.