SEO Basics Guide Shares What Was Previously Industry Secrets with Everyone

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --What holds small business owners and marketing managers from learning SEO?



82% report the effectiveness of SEO is on the rise and 42% state effectiveness is increasing significantly – but yet many shy away from actually getting started in understanding the practical, important steps to get higher on Google.



Could it be people in the SEO industry, who stand to make a profit from making it seem harder than it really is?



Tim Brown, the author of the SEO Basics guide, believes that this is exactly what's going on. "It's not right that high and mighty 'SEO experts' don't share the simple steps you can take to get higher on Google," Tim said. "That's why I created our in-depth SEO Basics guide – to break open these supposed secrets so every small business owner could see them, bare for the entire world to use, for good or ill."



The truth is – in-depth guides like Tim and his company Hook Agency have put out exemplify one of the major secrets of SEO that many experts don't share – or don't seem to understand. In-depth guides attract more Google traffic – and the more comprehensive and secret-shattering, the better for driving that sweet Google authority, which in turn spreads to all of the rest of your site as well.



With 61% of marketers saying that improving SEO and growing their organic presence is their top inbound marketing priority – in-depth, comprehensive, and downright generous content like Hook Agency's SEO Basics Guide could be the secret to other small businesses and marketing managers ability to drive that much needed traffic.



Those who take the time to read the guide – will be surprised to discover other nuggets that most SEO's are too scared to share.



For more information, visit https://hookagency.com/seo-basics/.



About Hook Agency

Hook Agency is a small business SEO company that helps premium service businesses get higher on Google and get better leads so that they can save time, increase profit, and be more selective.



Contact

Tim Brown

TIM@HOOKAGENCY.COM

(612) 772-9555