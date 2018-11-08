SEO Company in Cleveland Sponsors WordCamp DFW 2018

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --Search Engine Coach, an SEO company in Cleveland, OH has sponsored WordCamp DFW 2018.



The upcoming WordPress conference is slated for November 10th and 11th, 2018, in the Medical Education & Training (MET) Building at the UNT Health Science Center. This year's keynote speakers are Paul Clark from DreamHost, and Liquid Web's Lindsey Miller.



Search Engine Coach offers effective and cost-conscious search engine optimization to Ohio businesses looking to improve their organic rankings and bottom line. Their SEO packages start at $900/month for small businesses that rely on targeted web traffic to increase their revenue.



"The local WordPress Meetup was the first exposure I had to internet marketing professionals in my area. I'm happy to sponsor WordCamp DFW 2018 in hopes that another young digital marketing professional will benefit from these affordable conferences like I have," says Tony Mastri of Search Engine Coach. "The SEO tracks at WordCamp have helped broaden my understanding of the industry over the past few years, and I'm sure I'll learn something new this weekend."



The SEO experts at Search Engine Coach have a great track record of successfully growing their clients' organic traffic. Case studies and free consultations are available upon request.



Search Engine Coach is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and provides expert search engine optimization for small to mid-sized businesses nationwide. For information on Search Engine Coach's services, contact them at (216)-755-4412 or visit https://www.searchenginecoach.com.