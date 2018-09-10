SEO Digital Group Launches New SEO Service for Lawyers

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --SEO Digital Group, a search engine optimization firm located in Philadelphia PA, has recently announced a new SEO service for lawyers and attorneys. The team has seen great success with clients in other industries and is excited for this new specialized program.



Brian Nagele, Director of Digital Strategy for SEO Digital Group says, "We're excited to bring on new attorney clients to help them increase their visibility online and in the search engine results. We're particularly excited to expand our current offerings to lawyers in all practice areas. Our team has helped numerous clients rank on the first page of Google, significantly increasing their traffic and leads; we're looking forward to implementing our new SEO program designed specifically for law firms."



To learn more about their new service offerings visit: https://seodigitalgroup.com/seo/lawyers.



About SEO Digital Group

SEO Digital Group is formed by a group of digital marketing enthusiasts raised in Philadelphia Pa and joined together by a passion for growing business on and off line. Their digital marketing team has almost 20 years experience in SEO, pay per click advertising, email, website development and design.



