SEO & Digital Marketing Company, RevBuilders Marketing Selected by Law Firm

Gainesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --Digital marketing company RevBuilders Marketing is excited to announce their most recent contract with the Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall for Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services.



SEO marketing is a collection of services that involves tasks such as keyword research, content revision or addition, meta description updates, the inspection of coding on a website for SEO-compatibility, and more. These sets of activities can help a website to be found more easily for specified keywords by potential clients through search engines such as Google.



The Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall has been serving clients for nearly ten years, and while they have worked with many clients and in many cases, they were investigating ways to reach more potential clients. That’s when they came across RevBuilders Marketing and their digital marketing solutions.



“The Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall clearly has the experience and knowledge to serve their clients and to serve them well. We’re here to help them be found by potential clients,” says Scot Small, President & CEO of RevBuilders Marketing. “SEO will provide the law office the opportunity for them to focus on their clients while increasing their lead generation from the website.”



About RevBuilders Marketing

Located in Gainesville, Va., RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, offering a complete range of marketing services including but not limited to: Web Design, SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased traffic into leads and sales for their clients through customized strategies for each client.



About the Law Office of Faraji A. Rosenthall

Faraji A. Rosenthall has nearly 10 years of experience with criminal law cases in Fairfax County. With almost half of that time spent as a prosecutor, Mr. Rosenthall is highly qualified and knowledgeable about both sides of criminal law. His office provides services for DUI, DWI, and other traffic cases, as well as theft, drug crimes, misdemeanors, and felonies.



