SEO-Google Search Quality Leaked Document Reveals Content Is Truly King

The basic idea of SEO is to make your website more search and user-friendly. Unique keywords/phrases are a vital part of SEO because it helps your organization to be found by individuals who are looking for precisely what your business offers. It is a tool that can highlight your product or service offerings to more markets.



According to the document, human raters working for Google, who examine and rank search results according to a number of factors, apply the new rating guidelines primary ones being usefulness and relevance. Using these ratings they determine the effectiveness of recent tweaks in algorithms.



The guide also has tips on authority indicators, which SEOs can definitely make, use of. For instance, it draws a distinction between high quality advice from a practitioner of medicine, and the opinions and ‘everyday expertise’ characteristic of forums, discussion boards and such. However, information under ‘everyday expertise’ will be regarded only if the creator of the topic/discussion has sufficient ‘relevant life experience’ to contribute valuably to said discussion, even if lacking formal training and accreditation on the topic at hand.



