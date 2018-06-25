SEO Locale to Proudly Join the Jenkintown Community with New Offices on Old York Road

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2018 --Thanks to rapid expansion, SEO Locale is proud to announce a new office location in the charming Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown. The SEO Locale team will join the Jenkintown community in an 1,100 square foot office space located at 479 Old York Rd Suite B.



"We're extremely excited to have found a spot in Jenkintown to open our doors," said SEO Locale Founder and SEO Marc Brookland. "It's a really fun town with a cool city vibe. I can't wait to officially be a part of of the Jenkintown community and help businesses grow."



The new space gives SEO Locale the room for expansion in the form of new team members in order to accommodate a few newly acquired large accounts. Brookland and COO Nick Quirk thought the Jenkintown community would be a perfect place to grow not only their business, but the businesses in the surrounding community.



"It is a honor to be able to open an office in Jenkintown," Quirk said. "Jenkintown has been built on small businesses and is the perfect market for us to really make an impact for the community."



The two believe their location, situated right on the artery of the community, will help them better serve the community and business-owners in the area. Brookland and Quirk encourage anybody to stop in and visit the office to learn how SEO Locale can help grow their business, big or small.



SEO Locale is excited to be taking their SEO company in Philadelphia and expand another office into a smaller town. SEO Locale can help any business expand their online and digital marketing presence.



About SEO Locale

SEO Locale was started in 2015 by digital marketing experts who have over 15 years of experience in this industry. As a full service digital marketing agency, SEO Locale offers specialized local search engine optimization, national search engine optimization, web design, web development, paid search management, social media management, mobile app development, reputation management, content strategy and optimization and email marketing.