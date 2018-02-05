SEO Services Company Launches Online Tool to Check SEO Score

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --SEO Digital Group, a leading search engine optimization company located in the Philadelphia area, announced today the launch of a tool for small businesses to check their online SEO score.



"This SEO score checker was launched to help small businesses easily analyze their websites and find helpful information related to their current SEO status," says Brian Nagele, director of digital strategy at SEO Digital Group.



The website analysis tool is free and easy to use. Simply enter your website URL, a target keyword and within 30 seconds you are emailed a full analysis report on your website's SEO score. The report contains information on technical aspects of the website's SEO as well as suggested tasks to fix any related issues.



To access the SEO checker, visit their website and follow the links for SEO Score.



About SEO Digital Group

SEO Digital Group is formed by a group of digital marketing enthusiasts raised in Philadelphia Pa and joined together by a passion for growing business on and off line. Their digital marketing team has almost 20 years experience in SEO, pay per click advertising, email, website development and design.



