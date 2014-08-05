Caloundra, QLD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --Websites That Sell, a SEO company located on the Sunshine Coast has just announced that they have reached 900 first page rankings across their client sites. The company did this via video on their recently launched new website.



"SEO is a great way for local business owners to compete with national or even international organisations. It gives them an edge and because of their location makes SEO a great investment" commented David Krauter owner of Websites That Sell.



According to David "The SEO industry is filled with operators promising the world and not delivering anything in return, we simply decided to let our results speak. After checking the back end system we found that our SEO services across the board had produced well over 900 first page rankings across different client sites."



SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation. It is the process of getting found on search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing.



