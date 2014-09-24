Seoconsultancy.com.sg Now Offers Service Guarantees to All Its Clients

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Investing in SEO can be a risky financial affair. With the plethora of options available in status quo, it is beyond easy to contract web services that do not actually deliver on their initial contracted promises. These companies are insidious and difficult to spot but there is one way to avoid falling into this trap: one must ensure that you employ a company that is willing to provide guarantees.



It is under this premise that SEO Consultancy Singapore recently announced that all of its services is guaranteed to produce results. The confidence exhibited by the company is said to be rooted in its years of experience in a number of various industries.



The first guarantee from SEO Consultancy is that it will refund all its clients' money if the client is not pleased with the services it has rendered for the company. The process includes the client stating their reasons for dissatisfaction and SEO Consultancy adjudicating if the reason is legitimate. This is to ensure that as much as the client can safeguard against unscrupulous SEO companies, SEO Consultancy can safeguard against ill-intentioned clients.



The second guarantee is that all service will be personalised. SEO Consultancy forms a team led by an account manager that personally attends to the client's queries, requests and questions on the progress of the project. This means that unlike most companies, all customers are ensured that they will never be thrown around from one company representative to another. SEO Developers are instructed to send in reports on a regular basis and the account manager will liaise with the client immediately.



The third guarantee is that the SEO Consultancy's bespoke packages means that they can adjust to a company's budget be it a corporation, an SME or a startup. SEO Consultancy then ensures that no service will be stopped halfway because clients knew and committed to reasonable pricing from the beginning. There are no hidden charges and fees because contracts reflect a clear and itemised price schedule from the start.



About SEO Consultancy

SEO Consultancy is the leading SEO service firm based in Singapore. The company’s primary focus is providing high quality SEO services at an affordable price.