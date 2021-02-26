SEO.London Launch Their New Website with an Exciting New Rebrand

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2021 --With 20 years of experience at the top of his field, working with the biggest brands and household names, Lukasz Zelezny is making a change in his business that he's typically used to suggesting to his clients.



Zelezny is not your typical SEO specialist. While he's a regular at many of the industry's major speaking events and conferences, he considers himself somewhat of a 'hybrid scientist and artist' of SEO. Whatever his methods, one thing's for sure—they work.



Consistent five-star reviews from clients past and present, glowing testimonials of his energetic and exciting delivery, yet above all, it's his results that have pushed him to the top of the industry and earned him the reputation of being 'the' SEO specialist in London.



Partnering with London-based agency, SoBold, to deliver a fresh new look and feel



Continuing a 6-year working relationship with Will Newland - Director at SoBold, husband and wife partnership Lukasz and Parul Zelezny consider Will as a friend more than a client. He was their perfect choice for the rebrand and rebuild of the SEO.London website.



While Lukasz controls everything SEO and the technical delivery of the new pages—as is his speciality—it's Parul who has worked closely with Newland and the SoBold team to establish new colour schemes, logo concepts, content, and the updated brand style leading them in a new direction.



An award-winning SEO consultancy, international keynote speaker, top 10 UK social media influencer, and regular awards panel judge



It's a fascinating story, learning how Lukasz grew through the ranks of the SEO industry. His interest in driving Internet traffic and boosting visibility began through his other real passion, drum and bass. As a D&B musician living in a town without a nightclub, his fascination with marketing and the online delivery of his music led to developing techniques that drew him towards digital marketing and SEO as a career.



His move to London to work with prominent household brands as HomeAway, Zoopla, uSwitch.com, PrimeLocation.com, and so many more, established him as the specialist who could get the results marketers were crying out for.



He's spoken at ClickZ, SMWF, The Marketing Festival, Brighton SEO, and UnGagged, to name but a few, delivering his brand of passionate insight into how every project is as unique as the business it belongs to.



"People love to listen to passionate people," he says. And that's one thing he has in abundance.



Head over to see the freshly branded website at SEO.London to learn more about the man behind the methods.



"SEO.London is a perfect domain for the search engine optimization and online marketing business which remains my job, lifestyle and hobby. The Search Engine Optimization industry in London is very strong basically because London is a massive European business hub and I believe it will remain so even post Brexit UK." said Zelezny.



It's quite likely that he holds the secrets to the success craved. What may be a marketing mystery to some could be a simple step for this established London SEO consultant, industry expert, and educator.



About SEO.London

SEO.London is a consultancy driven by results. Using data-driven strategies, backed with years of technical know-how and experience, they create bespoke plans for every project, boosting visibility and traffic, leading to conversions and success.



SEO.London

International House, 24 Holborn Viaduct

London, EC1A 2BN

United Kingdom

Phone: 0044 7891 173 471

Email: lukasz@zelezny.co.uk

WWW: https://seo.london/