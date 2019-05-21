SEOprofiler.com Releases Brand New Keyword Suggestion Tool for SEO and SEM

Staudt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2019 --SEOprofiler.com has released a new keyword suggestion tool that helps business owners to find the best keywords for search engine optimization and paid search marketing.



*What's new in the keyword suggestion tool?*



The keyword suggestion tool in SEOprofiler is a powerful tool that helps you to get new keyword ideas for your search engine optimization campaigns. These features are new:



- Many more keywords than before (more than 249 million).

- Many more countries and languages than before (72 instead of 41).

- New filters help you to find the keywords that you need.

- The new opportunity value helps you to find the most lucrative keywords.

- Find seasonal keywords with the new search volume history.



*The right keywords deliver targeted website visitors*



Keywords are the cornerstone of successful website promotion. With the right keywords, businesses get targeted website visitors that are interested to buy. The keyword suggestion tool in SEOprofiler helps businesses to find these keywords.



Users get keyword suggestions for 72 countries and languages. The results are presented in a clearly arranged table that enables users to filter and refine the suggestions.



For every keyword, users get the monthly number of searches, the search volume progression from January to December, the cost per click, the competition value and the opportunity value.



The search volume history helps users to find seasonal keywords. For example, many more people search for the keyword 'gardening supplies' in May than in September.



After having found good keywords, the tools in SEOprofiler help users to optimize pages of their websites for these keywords, to monitor the position of their web pages for the keywords, and much more.



*Focus on the best keywords*



The new opportunity value in the keyword suggestion tool shows how lucrative the keyword is. The value ranges from 0%-100%.



A high opportunity value means that it is relatively easy to get high rankings for the keyword, and that the keyword will send a good amount of visitors to your website.



The value is calculated by combining competition, CPC, searches, and the number of words in the keyword. Use it to find the best keywords for your website.



About SEOprofiler.com

SEOprofiler.com is a complete SEO solution that offers tools for keyword research, website optimization, link analysis, link building, rank monitoring, uptime monitoring, website analytics, competitive intelligence, and more. A free trial is available on the company website.