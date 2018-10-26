SEOprofiler.com Releases New Link Analysis Tool to Help Website Owners with Search Engine Optimization

Staudt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2018 --SEOprofiler.com has announced the release of their new Link Profiler tool. The links that point to a website and the content of the website are the most important signals in Google's ranking algorithm. This has been confirmed by Google's Search Quality Senior Strategist Andrey Lipattsev.



The content of the web pages shows Google that the pages are relevant to a particular topic. The links that point to a website show Google that the website is better than other websites. The new Link Profiler tool helps business owners to improve the links that point to their websites.



*** Access to billions of links ***



The new Link Profiler tool offers business owners access to billions of links. Users can analyze any website, including the websites of their competitors:



- access to more than 96 billion links (continually updated)

- access to any website, including competitor websites

- detailed analysis of the links that point to any page

- comprehensive filters to find particular links

- shows most popular anchor texts, most linked pages, etc.

- immediate on-demand export of links for any website

- automatically detects bad links



With that information, businesses can improve the position of their web pages on Google to get more customers. The Link Profiler tool automatically detects unnatural links that can have a negative influence on the rankings of a website. The Link Profiler tool then creates a 'disavow links' file that can be sent to Google.



*** Free version available ***



The Link Profiler tool in SEOprofiler is a powerful tool that helps business owners to improve the position of their web pages on Google. In addition to the Link Profiler tool, SEOprofiler.com offers many more website promotion tools that help business owners to get more customers.



A free version is available on the company website at www.SEOprofiler.com.



About SEOprofiler

SEOprofiler.com is a web-based SEO suite. It is a product of Axandra GmbH. Founded in 1997, Axandra GmbH is a market leader in website promotion and search engine optimization tools. Axandra focuses on white-hat search engine optimization methods that are approved by search engines. Axandra tools only use spam-free SEO techniques that are beneficial to businesses, search engines and searchers.