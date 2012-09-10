New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2012 --Connectyx Technologies Holdings Inc. (PINK:CTYX) fell sharply in the previous trading session on Friday. CTYX ended the day 2.38% lower at $0.0041 on Friday. Despite Friday’s drop, CTYX has gained more than 5% since August 24. In the last one month, CTYX has gained 17.14%, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market. In the last six months, though, the stock has fallen more than 31%. Year-to-date, CTYX has been one of worst performers on the OTC market, falling more than 54%.



CTYX is currently trading well off its 52-week high of $0.02. CTYX, which is a provider of a suite of business intelligent software tools for the healthcare market in the U.S., currently has a market capitalization of only $90,200. The stock has a beta of 2.01.



Oryon Technologies Inc. (PINK:ORYN) was amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in the previous trading session on Friday. ORYN ended the day 1.35% higher at $0.750 on Friday. ORYN has gained nearly 5% in the last five trading sessions. In the last one month, the stock has gained more than 36%, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market. Despite the solid performance in the last one month, ORYN has fallen more than 15% since May 8, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market in the period.



ORYN is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.40. ORYN, which is engaged in the development and marketing of flexible electroluminescent lamps and drive electronics for applications in various industries, currently has a market capitalization of $25.88 million.



Greenlite Ventures Inc. (OTC:GLTV) ended flat in the previous trading session on Friday. GLTV finished unchanged at $0.0300 on Friday. GLTV has been one of the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last five trading sessions, gaining 50%. In the last one month, GLTV has gained more than 30%. GLTV’s performance in the last three months has been even more impressive. The stock has gained 200% in the last three months, which makes it one of the biggest gainers on the OTC market in the period.



Despite the significant gains in the last three months, GLTV has fallen more than 80% in the last six months. GLTV is currently trading well below its all-time high of $0.21. The stock has an all-time low of $0.00. GLTV, which is a carbon offsets marketing company focused on selling carbon offsets through its website to voluntary markets, currently has a market capitalization of $3.01 million. The stock has a very high beta of 14.



Sprott Resource Corp (PINK:SCPZF) stock closed its latest trading session at $4.12, up 2.98 percent from its previous close of $4.00. The stock opened the session at $4.05 and touched its highest price point at $4.16. Sprott Resource Corp stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $3.93. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 297k shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 37k shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $434.4 million.



Sprott Resource Corp reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.18. Sprott Resource Corp stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price of $4.14. It is also trading at level to its long term 50 days moving average price of $4.12.



