New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2012 --Viking Minerals Inc. (OTC:VKMD) traded in the range of $0.04 and $0.105 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.10 and closed at $0.64, down 25.58 percent from its previous close of $0.09. Viking Minerals Inc. recorded the volume of 11.93 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 1.38 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.04 and $100 during its past 52 weeks.



Viking Minerals Inc. has market capitalization of $6,912 and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.18. The company has 108K shares outstanding in the market. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.06.



International Card Establishment Inc. (PINK:ICRD) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.03, up 809 percent from its previous close. The stock opened the session at $0.01 and touched its highest price point at $0.20. International Card Establishment Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.01. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 5.67 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 1.48K shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $1.08 million.



International Card Establishment Inc. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.01. The company has 35.87 million shares outstanding in the market and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. International Card Establishment Inc. stock is currently trading at level to its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.03. The company stock’s beta is 2.36.



Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) traded in the range of $0.25 and $0.31 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.26 and closed at $0.297, up 18.18 percent from its previous close of $0.25. Pristine Solutions Inc. recorded the volume of 3.68 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 25.86 million shares.



The company stock has traded in the range of $0.15 and $0.53 during its past 52 weeks. Pristine Solutions Inc. has market capitalization of $104.92. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.29.



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) traded in the range of $62.32 and $62.70 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $62.43 and closed at $62.59, down 0.62 percent from its previous close of $62.98. Nestle recorded the volume of 378K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 658K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $52.85 and $67.71 during its past 52 weeks.



Nestle has market capitalization of $203.10 billion and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at $3.24. The company stock is trading at the level to its short term 20 days moving price of $62.59 but is below its long term 50 days moving average price of $62.6. Nestle stock has beta of 0.60.



