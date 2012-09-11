New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2012 --Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp. (OTC:MFTH) traded in the range of $0.0022 and $0.0054 during its latest trading session. The stock closed at $0.004, up 122.22 percent from its previous close. Medisafe 1 Technologies recorded the volume of 110.79 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 8.4 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.0054 during its past 52 weeks.



Medisafe 1 Technologies has market capitalization of $1.30 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.01. The company has 325.86 million shares outstanding in the market. Medisafe 1 Technologies stock has beta of 5.16.



Find out if a bullish momentum can be kept in the upcoming sessions by MFTH by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MFTH



Punchline Resources Ltd (OTC:PUNL) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.54, up 14.93 percent from its previous close of $1.34. The stock opened the session at $1.40 and touched its highest price point at $1.55. Punchline Resources stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.38. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 3.459 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 408k shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $77 million. Punchline Resources has 50 million shares outstanding in the market. Punchline Resources stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.52. The company stock’s beta is 18.13.



Find out if PUNL can keep up the pace by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PUNL



Lifevantage Corporation (OTC:LFVN) traded in the range of $3.24 and $3.50 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $3.40 and closed at $3.35, up 0.60 percent from its previous close of $3.33. Lifevantage Corporation recorded the volume of 611K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 168k shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $1.32 and $3.98 during its past 52 weeks. Lifevantage Corporation has market capitalization of $368.73 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.50.



The company has 110.07 million shares outstanding and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price of $3.31 and long term 50 days moving average price of $3.32. Lifevantage Corporation stock has beta of 1.33.



Find out where LFVN could be heading in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=LFVN



HRT Participa (PINK:HRTPY) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.03, down 12.53 percent from its previous close of $1.18. The stock opened the session at $1.11 and touched its highest price point at $1.15. HRT Participa stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.00. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 950K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 122K shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $606.27 million. HRT Participa reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.19. HRT Participa stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price of $1.02. It is also trading at level its long term 50 days moving average price of $1.03.



Find out if an imminent bounce back can occur with HRTPY by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=HRTPY



