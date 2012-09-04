New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2012 --Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) is sinking in mid-day trading today. At last check, PRTN was trading 44.39% lower at $0.228 on volume of 17.92 million, which is below the daily average volume of 25.13 million. PRTN opened at $0.42 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.17 before paring some of the losses. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.42. In the last five trading sessions, PRTN has fallen more than 37%, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



PRTN is currently trading well below its all-time high of $0.53. The stock has an all-time low of $0.15. PRTN, which holds the intellectual property and global marketing rights to Tropine 3 through its wholly-owned subsidiary, currently has a market capitalization of $171.38 million.



Find out if a bounce back could be imminent from PRTN in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



Stevia First Corporation (OTC:STVF) is extending its gains in mid-day trading today. At last check, STVF was trading 18.57% higher at $0.830 on volume of 517,469, which is well above the daily average volume of 137,551. STVF opened at $0.73 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.94 before paring some of the gains. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.70. PRTN has gained more than 144% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



In the last five trading sessions, the stock’s performance has been even better, gaining more than 208%. Despite the recent gains, STVF is still trading well below its all-time high of $3.28. The stock has an all-time low of $0.23. STVF, which is engaged in the cultivation and harvest of stevia leaf and the development of stevia products, currently has a market capitalization of $36.67 million.



Find out if STVF will maintain its momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=STVF



AmBase Corporation (PINK:ABCP) is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, ABCP was trading 1.91% lower at $2.57 on volume of 631,926, which is well above the daily average volume of 146,403. ABCP opened at $2.63 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $2.57. Earlier in the day, the stock had touched an all-time high of $2.85. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, ABCP has gained more than 38% in the last five trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



ABCP gained more than 41% in the last one month. Since July 25, the stock has gained more than 1046%. ABCP has an all-time low of $0.92. ABCP, which owns one commercial office building in Greenwich, Connecticut through a wholly-owned subsidiary, currently, has a market capitalization of $111.13 million. The stock has a negative beta of 2.61.



Find out if ABCP could pick up steam in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ABCP



Face Up Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC:FUEG) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, FUEG was trading 25% lower at $0.270 on volume of 444,113, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 15,665. FUEG opened at $0.38 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.23 before paring some of the losses. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.38. Despite the losses in trading today, FUEG has gained 8% in the last three trading sessions.



FUEG has been one of the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last five trading sessions, gaining more than 107%. The stock has gained 3.85% in the last one month. FUEG is currently trading below its all-time high of $0.44. The stock has an all-time low of $0.03. FUEG, which is a reality gaming social network company, currently has a market capitalization of $21.10 million.



After a slow start, a lot could be expected from FUEG in the upcoming trading sessions. Find out if the stock could live up to these expectations by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FUEG



