New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2012 --Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.41, down 0.97 percent from its previous close of $0.41. The stock opened the session at $0.41 and touched its highest price point at $0.4250. Pristine Solutions Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.39. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 7.82 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 28.02 million shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $173.05 million. Pristine Solutions Inc. stock is currently trading at level to its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.41.



Find out if a bounce back could be expected from PRTN in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



AmBase Corporation (PINK:ABCP) traded in the range of $1.83 and $2.64 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.85 and closed at $2.62, up 41.62 percent from its previous close of $1.85. AmBase Corporation recorded the volume of 3.694 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 27K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.92 and $1.89 during its past 52 weeks. AmBase Corporation has market capitalization of $112.86 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.05.



The company has 43.08 million shares outstanding and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price of $2.57 and long term 50 days moving average price of $2.54. AmBase Corporation stock has beta of -2.61.



Find out if ABCP can maintain its bullish momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ABCP



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (PINK:LQMT) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.28, down 6.60 percent from its previous close of $0.30. The stock opened the session at $0.30 and touched its lowest price point at $0.23. Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.30. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 4.759 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 1.171 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $37.65 million.



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.01. The company has 191.85 million shares outstanding in the market and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.27. The company stock’s beta is 1.53.



Find out what else could be expected from LQMT in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=LQMT



Worthington Energy Inc. (PINK:WGAS) traded in the range of $0.0077 and $0.0115 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.01 and closed at $0.0082, down 48.75 percent from its previous close of $0.02. Worthington Energy Inc. recorded the volume of 45.241 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 2.947 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.14 during its past 52 weeks.



Worthington Energy Inc. has market capitalization of $1.90 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.15. The company has 231.47 million shares outstanding and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading below both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.01. Worthington Energy Inc. stock has beta of 5.24.



Find out if WGAS could pick up steam in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=WGAS



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net is Owned and Operated by a full-service Financial Communications and Investor Relations Firm that specializes in maximizing investor awareness for micro-cap publicly traded companies.



WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders.



WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more.



WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.



Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers.



Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009