New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2012 --Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.242, down 40.95 percent from its previous close of $0.41. The stock opened the session at $0.42 and touched its lowest price point at $0.17. Pristine Solutions Inc. stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.4190. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 28.324 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 25.13 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $171.38 million.



Pristine Solutions Inc. stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price of $0.24. It is trading below its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.25. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.15 and $0.53 during the past 52 weeks.



Stevia First Corp (OTC:STVF) traded in the range of $0.23 and $0.94 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.73 and closed at $0.70. Stevia First Corp recorded the volume of 1.36 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 137K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.23 and $3.28 during its past 52 weeks. Stevia First Corp. has market capitalization of $36.67 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.04. The company stock is trading at par to its short term 20 days moving price of $0.7. The stock is trading below its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.71.



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) stock closed its latest trading session at $62.03, down 0.45 percent from its previous close of $62.31. The stock opened the session at $62.20 and touched its highest price point at $62.26. Nestle stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $61.81. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 283K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 686K shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $200.94 billion. Nestle stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $62.06. The company stock’s beta is 0.61.



Gazprom (PINK:OGZPY) traded in the range of $9.68 and $9.81 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $9.75 and closed at $9.73, down 0.09 percent from its previous close of $9.74. Gazprom recorded the volume of 504K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 670K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $8.57 and $13.63 during its past 52 weeks.



Gazprom has market capitalization of $115.28 billion and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at $3.54. The company stock is trading at level to its short term 20 days moving price of $9.73. The company stock is trading above its long term 50 days moving average price of $9.72. Gazprom stock has beta of 1.61



