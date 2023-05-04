Serebro AI's CEO, Brandon L. Draper, Revolutionizes the AI Technology Industry to Help Small Businesses Thrive in the Digital Age

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2023 --Serebro AI is leading the charge for small businesses in the digital age. Their founder and CEO, Brandon L. Draper, is a decorated combat army officer who knows what it takes to win, and he's bringing that same passion and drive to revolutionize the AI technology industry for minority-based businesses.



In a recent interview, Brandon emphasized the importance of having a digital footprint that positions businesses as community-driven industry experts that can deliver excellent service and products on time.



"Being good no longer suffices anymore," he warned, "and most likely will end with you having a permanently closed marker on your Google business profile."



With Serebro AI's all-in-one digital marketing tools, small businesses can create a social presence, target the right audience, manage their reputation, and get more authentic reviews. Brandon believes that collaborative technology like AI should be readily available to all, and he's on a crusade to educate business owners on the benefits of AI-driven management tools.



"We know that many small businesses in the United States don't have access to social or marketing expertise," he said, "and we're determined to change that." Serebro AI is committed to helping small businesses thrive in the digital age. They're dedicated to providing the tools and education necessary for small businesses to succeed and dominate in their industries.



As we navigate through an unprecedented time, it's never been more critical for small businesses to have a digital presence that showcases their brand and expertise. With Serebro's AI-driven management tools and strategies, businesses can build their brand, keep organized, and get paid faster from anywhere.



For more information about Serebro AI's new platform, visit their website at www.serebro.ai