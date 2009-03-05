Serenity Health Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Altoona, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2009 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Serenity Health (http://serenityhealth.com and http://waterfountainplace.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Serenity Health will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://serenityhealth.com and http://waterfountainplace.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Serenity Health is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Serenity Health (http://serenityhealth.com and http://waterfountainplace.com)

Serenity Health provides you with hundreds of Stress-Free and Relaxation Products. We want you to find products that truly calm, relax and bring serenity into your life. Whether it is a tabletop water fountain, a wall fountain or a garden fountain you are searching for, these water fountains will all provide you with the soothing feeling flowing water creates. We invite you to browse through the site to help bring Feng Shui into your life today. You will also find true relaxation with our bean bag furniture, natural alarm clocks, hammocks, aromatherapy and wind chimes and spinners.



We truly love all the products we sell and truly believe there are many benefits to relaxing and taking time for you. This is why we want to share these products with you. You will find a wide variety of stress-relief and relaxation products, from natural alarm clocks, to bean bags for adults and children, to beautiful fountains of all sizes, aromatherapy products, hammocks and much more! SerenityHealth.com doesn’t stop there. Our product development team is constantly searching for new, high-quality relaxation products. However, our team is very selective to assure that we offer only the highest quality products. We are confident in our products and confident you will be more than satisfied with your order.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

