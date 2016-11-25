Serigraphy Tokyo Launches a New Online Store for High-Quality Tote Bags

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --Serigraphy Tokyo is happy to announce that they now have an online store that was launched in September 2016. The company offers tote bags manufactured of high-quality materials giving them a guarantee of high quality. They can be used for multiple purposes and are mostly known for their spacious compartments. Where some like using them for casual outings, some use them as travel bags. College students can also be spotted using them for carrying notebooks and other essentials, new mothers use them as a diaper bag and some even use them as beach bags. In short, tote bags from Serigraphy Tokyo can be called multi-purpose bags which can be used by women from all age groups.



These bags are silk-screen printed by the hands of skilled Japanese artisans. This process adds a unique color and texture to the bags that cannot be achieved by dyeing. The true beauty of silk screen printing can be appreciated as the products begin to distress. The colors will take very long to fade and the ink will crack to create a one of a kind vintage feel, meaning, the product will not lose its aesthetic value.



The bags come in different colors or a mixture of colors to suit the varying needs of their clients. Customers will find it quite entertaining to buy tote bags at http://serigraphy-tokyo.com/. The website stocks a wide range of bags, which makes it easier for clients to compare the designs and prices and at the same time enjoy online shopping.



All their products are carefully packed with durable packaging and shipped from New York in 3 - 9 business days via USPS Priority Mail. Shipping costs a flat rate of $15.00. International clients can contact the company directly.



The materials used to make these tote bags are strong and they are therefore great for regular use. They're moisture resistant and last for a long time. Serigraphy Tokyo is proud to manufacture their products in a small production line by highly skilled artisans to ensure quality and durability.



About Serigraphy Tokyo

Serigraphy Tokyo is a company that deals in tote bags. It is based in Tokyo, Japan. One of their concepts is that their products are "Handcrafted in Tokyo and made in Japan." Each piece is carefully manufactured with most of the process, including silk printing and sewing, completed in Tokyo, Japan. They offer the utmost care in delivering the best products for their customers to cherish and enjoy for many years to come.



Media Contact:

Masao

masao@industrial-products.jp / info@serigraphy-tokyo.jp

Website: http://serigraphy-tokyo.com/