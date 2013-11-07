Ezee Rank Tracker Is Set to Release Biggest Update Including Yahoo, Bing and Many Other Features

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2013 --Ezee Rank Tracker, a useful SERP checker software is set to release its biggest update. It includes many advanced features along with Yahoo and Bing integration.



The last software update already integrated Yahoo and Bing for the users who prefer these search engines. With their latest update, the rank tracker software has added few additional features that make it more advanced and effective for SEO professionals.



“We are happy to announce the arrival of our latest update. This updated version of our rank checker tool will smoothly handle requirements related to major algorithm changes and help users identify key SEO aspects to improve their website rankings,” says a staff member of EzeeRankTracker.com.



The rank tracker tool informs users about instant notifications along with latest position and changes in their website’s rankings. The latest update has also fixed bugs generated in the previous versions, informs the staff. The users will be provided with information related to bugs that are fixed.



The staff also adds, “This is not just a keyword tracker tool, but much more than that. We keep on integrating latest updates to provide users with unparalleled depth and optimization in a way they want.”



Ezee Rank Tracker also helps to track SEO rank of websites in more than 188 different regional Google domains that are customized for varied nations and regions. With the latest update taking place, the depth and level of service is expected to increase higher.



Michelle Parker, who owns an online store says, “I am using Ezee Rank Tracker for quite sometime and happy with its performance. I am looking forward to its latest update and sure it will add more to the benefits.”



The SERP Rank Checker software has reached to wider base of users after Yahoo and Bing integration. The latest update has identified and fixed all the issues generated due to previous changes.



About Ezee Rank Tracker i

Ezee Rank Tracker is rank checker tool that provides powerful solution to SERP and social signal tracking requirements. It provides complete whitelabel reports and sends them automatically. In addition to Google, the tool is also compatible to track rank changes in Yahoo and Bing. For more information, visit http://ezeeranktracker.com/.