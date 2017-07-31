Serrano Kidney and Vascular Access Center to Implement the BioCorRx Recovery Program for the Hispanic Market in Los Angeles

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that the Serrano KVAC clinic, an affiliate of the Serrano Kidney and Vascular Access Center of California, in conjunction with Serrano KVAC's partner CereCare, LLC, will implement the BioCorRx Recovery Program for the Hispanic market in Los Angeles, California.



Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director of BioCorRx, stated, "This marks the first clinic offering our program specifically to the Hispanic market. Our program has been translated into Spanish to service the Hispanic population in Los Angeles and elsewhere as needed. We are very pleased to partner with Dr. Feliciano Serrano, a leading nephrologist and vascular physician, who understands the importance of providing cutting-edge treatment for individuals with dependence on alcohol or opioids, especially within under served communities."



Dr. Serrano added, "We have been searching for solutions in this area of Los Angeles where there are very limited, if any, options for those families suffering from substance use disorder. We are very impressed with the work put into the development of the BioCorRx Recovery Program and look forward to treating our patients with it. We plan to begin awareness campaigns immediately through key media channels including Estrella TV where we will be showcasing the program on a reality TV show called EL DOC. We also plan to advertise in EL AVISO, a popular Spanish magazine, to further reach the Hispanic community of Los Angeles and will encourage those needing help to come and see us. No green card, medical insurance, or upfront cash will be needed to see us for help. If they bring the will to quit and change their life, we will find a way to help them."



About Serrano KVAC

The Serrano KVAC, an affiliate of the Serrano Kidney and Vascular Access Center of Huntington Park, California was founded recently by Dr. Feliciano Serrano to combat the rising tide of substance use disorders in Latino communities. Dr. Serrano is one of the leading kidney and vascular surgeons in Southern California with a very large and successful Hispanic-focused practice in central Los Angeles. Dr. Serrano has recognized the critical need for addiction services in his community and by teaming with CereCare, LLC and BioCorRx, he will now be able to offer innovative treatment modalities to his patients that offer the promise of sustainable sobriety. Dr. Serrano's clinic will be the first to offer this innovative treatment program to the Hispanic community in the Los Angeles area.



About CereCare, LLC

CereCare, LLC is a Nevada corporation focused on facilitating the provisioning of leading edge treatment solutions to those suffering from substance use disorders and other brain related conditions. The company has teamed with leading scientists nation-wide to develop these treatment modalities, which uniquely focus on dysfunctional brain conditions and the pathways to treating these brain diseases. The Serrano KVAC is the first medical center in the nation that will be offering CereCare's advanced treatment modalities.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit http://www.BioCorRx.com.



