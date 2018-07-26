Server Complete Inks Partnership with SmarterTools

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2018 --Server Complete, LLC is proud to announce it has teamed up with SmarterTools Inc. to provide SmarterTools software to qualified customers at no cost.



"The partnership with SmarterTools is going to greatly benefit our customers by providing them with enterprise grade software for use on their Windows services without the large cost normally associated with such," says Daniel Stephens, owner of Server Complete. "We are constantly looking for ways to offer a better value to our customers, and this partnership with SmarterTools could not be better at doing so."



Under the terms of the partnership, Server Complete will provide the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterTrack help desk and SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software at no additional cost to customers that purchase Windows-based Dedicated or Virtual servers. The software bundle is valued at $800 (U.S. dollars).



SmarterMail is a cost-effective Microsoft Exchange alternative, bringing enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environments. SmarterTrack is an all-in-one customer service and support platform for tracking, managing, and reporting on customer communications. SmarterStats allows businesses to manage website statistics and SEO efforts in a single application, providing them with the tools needed to make informed decisions and run their online business at maximum efficiency.



For more information, visit www.servercomplete.com.



About SmarterTools

Founded in 2003, SmarterTools Inc. is an information technology management software company based in Phoenix, Arizona. SmarterTools builds a Windows mail server, customer service software, and Web log analytics and SEO software that simplify and automate the day-to-day IT operations of businesses and hosting environments in over 100 countries. Additional information about SmarterTools Inc. and the SmarterTools product line is available at the company website: www.smartertools.com.



About Server Complete

Server Complete, LLC is a privately held technology services company founded in 2008 and based in Jacksonville, Florida. Server Complete operates its own private datacenter in Jacksonville. Server Complete services customers of varying sizes from around the world. Additional information about Server Complete, LLC is available at the company website: www.servercomplete.com