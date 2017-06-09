Baldwin, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --Server General Inc., a pioneer in data security, today announced the availability of Server General KMS™ for MySQL, a fully managed key management service for customers who want to encrypt their MySQL data using the embedded encryption functionality available within their MySQL database servers.



"Up until now customers had two choices – leave the MySQL master encryption key on the server or buy an expensive key vault to store their encryption keys. Our service empowers customers to save money while ensuring the highest levels of security for their encryption keys," said Raj Sharma, CEO, Server General Inc.



Server General KMS for MySQL is a pay as-you-go service that starts at $199.99/server/month. The service relieves customers of having to worry about scalability and availability issues related to key management while ensuring the ultimate protection for their MySQL encryption keys. Customers also have the option of deploying a managed on-premises key locker appliance to store their keys.



"Our customers want to control their own encryption keys at all times," said Gahn Lane, VP, Software Industry at CenturyLink. "But they don't want to set up a key management infrastructure. That's where Server General KMS comes in. We are happy that our customers will be among the first to get automated access to this capability through the CenturyLink Cloud Marketplace."



The Server General KMS service is ideal for small-to-medium sized businesses that use or want to use encryption capabilities of their MySQL server to satisfy HIPAA, PCI GDPR requirements.



The key benefits of using Server General KMS for MySQL service are:



Encrypt MySQL data quickly

Eliminate your key and log management headaches

Comply with PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR with ease



The service is available now. Click here to store the first MySQL master encryption key for free.



About Server General

Server General is a data encryption and key management service that enables customers to protect their sensitive information. The service can be used on any cloud platform. Customers retain full control over their own encrypted data and the associated encryption keys. Server General Inc. is based in New York, USA.



For more information, please visit servergeneral.com.



