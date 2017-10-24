Service Squad Offers Water Damage Removal in Houston

Stafford, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Service Squad is a nationally recognized but locally owned company that offers both residential and commercial emergency cleanup services. The company has some of the best industry experienced, and trained staff who are always in touch with their clients until their residential or commercial properties get back to their previous state. They are one of the industry leaders, and they are always on the lookout for ways to make things hassle free for their clients. They use the latest and the best technologies so that the job gets done on time and without any flaw.



The company offers water damage removal in Houston when homeowners face their worst nightmare. Water damage is something that no homeowner anticipates, but it can still take place at any point in time. Homeowners who face such a situation can get in touch with Service Squad for a quick solution. Time plays a crucial factor in this, and the best water removing methods needs to be employed. Service Squad has the finest water extraction technicians, and they put their best equipment to use so that all the water is removed from the property at the earliest and the homeowners can get back to their normal life. Whether the damage is caused by a flood, a broken sewage pipe, or equipment failure, it needs to be dealt with immediately.



Service Squad puts their finest professionals at work who helps with the water damage restoration in Houston Texas. The professionals will come to the client's residence, inspect the damage, and come up with the best plan possible. Not only will the professionals remove the water, but they will also help in drying the floors, carpets and ceilings and more and restore the property to the pre-loss condition.



Call 800-381-1795 for emergency services.



About Service Squad

Service Squad is a locally owned company but nationally recognized for offering both residential and commercial emergency cleaning services. They offer quick water damage removal, fire and smoke restoration, board up and roof service and more.