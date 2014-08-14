ServiceMaster by the Rapid Response Team Joins USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --The USAAB announced that ServiceMaster by The Rapid Response Team, one of the leading rapid response teams in the Houston area, is now a USAAB Member.



As of August, 2014, the USAAB has successfully verified that ServiceMaster, assures business operations follow a concise Code of Ethics, which includes: quality of services, minimal consumer and employee complaints, and honest advertising practices.



ServiceMaster by The Rapid Response Team will handle any clean-up, from green janitorial cleaning to severe fire or water damage clean-ups. Located in Houston, Texas and surrounding areas, ServiceMaster has an outstanding reputation with over 20 years of experience. ServiceMaster is Houston’s most trusted name in licensed commercial and residential cleaning services.



“We take steps to confirm that all member organizations strictly observe the Membership Code,” said Jaren White, an account executive at the USAAB, “since we realize the importance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB will continue to limit membership only to companies which are audited prior to membership. Every company undergoes a strict auditing process prior being offered membership.



Recently, it has become commonplace for customers to research a business' reputation and accreditations issued by third parties prior to using said company’s services. Conceived in 1988, ServiceMaster by The Rapid Response Team has since maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among consumer review sites, public records, the USAAB, and organizations which advocate customer rights.



About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster was recently held in high regard with organizations which advocate the progress of consumer protection and marketplace trust. ServiceMaster's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the entire state of Texas.



For more information on the services of ServiceMaster by The Rapid Response Team, please visit http://www.svmhouston.com