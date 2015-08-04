ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park Provides Superior Pack out Services to Disaster Victims

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --A fire or flood can have a devastating impact on your business or home, with contents, clothing, furniture and keepsakes ruined or damaged beyond repair. Often, a majority of the items will need to be removed or replaced and that process can require a substantial amount of time. During that time, those items in the home or business should be removed to prevent further damage, assess what can be salvaged and what must be discarded and clean those items that can be saved. ServiceMaster of Lincoln Parks convenient Pack Out services help make this daunting process worlds simpler.



The process of transporting the contents from a home or business to eliminate any future loss is referred to as a pack out. An inventory will be taken on all the items that are removed from an area to confirm they are returned to the right destination. All contents are meticulously packed using the proper moving materials to keep everything safe and secure during the transportation process.



Depending on the severity of the damage, there are basically three pack out options for moving items to free up space so proper cleaning and repairs can be made. If the damage was light, you may be able to store within the location if there is enough free space. Moderate damage may necessitate the use of a pod if you're comfortable with on-site storage. Routinely, severe damage requires that possessions are placed in a climate-controlled facility as more space is needed due to the extent of the loss.



Before returning everything, the pack out team will sanitize and recondition the salvageable contents to their prior state. The final step is to freshly wrap and pack it all and return it when the location has been completely restored. Deciding to use a pack out team can minimize losses while giving the comfort of knowing your retrieved belongings will remain safe and be returned at the closest state to pre-damage condition possible.



About ServiceMaster of Lincoln Park

The professionals at ServiceMaster have been specializing in restoring homes and businesses around the world for over 50 years. Count on the best for all of your pack out needs by going to their website: http://www.servicemasteroflincolnpark.com