Serving and Protecting - Now Emission-Free

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2020 --CFMOTO is introducing its first fully electric-powered police motorcycle.



Transportation electrification reaching in on every aspect of our lives, civilian or otherwise, police vehicles are no exception. And if looking at the benefits, it is a very logical next step.



Besides promoting green technology into the masses, like with any government public services, transferring to electric will provide significant emission cut, since these vehicles operate on a day-to-day basis.



With more than 30 years of experience in creating fun and exciting motorcycles for people around the world, CFMOTO is combining all of its R&D and technologies to officially embark on the evolutionary next step - the transition towards new sustainable energy sources.



The first electric-powered police motorcycle CFMOTO 300GT-E was introduced?



DESIGN

CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGIES



CREATED TO SERVE INTELLIGENTLY

In the process of creating this innovative design, CFMOTO focused on "Humanising" the ergonomics, making the comfort level where the motorcycle feels like an extension of the rider. (where motorcycle and the rider are one whole)



EFFICIENT DRIVETRAIN



READY TO GO AT ALL TIMES

Mid-mounted, water-cooled efficient power drive with a low centre of gravity provides for excellent handling characteristics, with maximum power output at 18kW and top speed reaching 120km/h.



High-density lithium battery cell is good for 150 km range under comprehensive riding conditions. Fast to charge and always ready to go on duty.



SMART CONNECTIVITY



The integrated car-grade onboard connectivity system is made to accommodate police communications, providing interlink with the police database. Support for cloud-based vehicle status and location live-updates, the built-in navigation system on a 7-inch TFT screen, as well as key-less ignition, all made to make police duty more focused and comfortable.



EXCELLENT FEATURES



ENSURING RIDE SAFETY

Equipped with three riding modes, Bosch ABS, Kickstand power cut, along with inverted (USD) front fork, and gas shock absorber with integrated gas cylinder, all made for safer travel on duty.



2020 is the inaugural year at CFMOTO that has jump-started the transition to renewable energy vehicles.



GT300-E debut has laid the foundation for CFMOTO's Electric Sub-brand that is due to be revealed very soon.



There are an emerging new pattern and a hint of the future where CFMOTO's internal combustion vehicles and electric-powered vehicles will go hand in hand, which is bound to change the motorcycling industry in the future.



CFMOTO Strives for driving creation and future concepts breakthroughs.



About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.