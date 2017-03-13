Servotech Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Middletown, CT - -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Servotech Incorporated, a servo motor repair and refurbishment company, launched its new, user-friendly website in December 2016. The redesigned website is built on a new platform that gives users the ability to view the site from multiple devices such as desktops, cell phones, and tablets.



Founder and President of the business Michael Norman knew that having a website that worked on multiple devices was crucial. "People are always looking up and searching for businesses on their phones," he says. "I wanted to make sure that anytime our clients needed to see our website they could do so anywhere at any time." With easy-to-use interface navigation as well as a more sophisticated look, Servotech's new website helps serve its customers in a whole new way.



"Our mentality has always been to put our clients first and think of the best ways that we can be of service to them. An easy to navigate website that works on multiple devices is just another way we can serve our clients." –Michael Norman, President



In addition to serving customers through a redesigned website, Servotech also offers the best servo motor repair and refurbishments. With a 48-hour rapid response turnaround, the company offers services to a wide variety of servo motor brands. It is no easy job working with complex machinery and servo motors, which is why Servotech also has knowledgeable experts in servo motor repair on their team. Servotech is also an ISO certified registered firm which means that its services meet the requirements for standardization and quality assurance.



Servotech utilizes reliable testing equipment to help ensure that customers receive quality repairs. Leaving no stone unturned, Servotech performs State-of-the-Art Servo Motor Testing and OEM Quality Testing on all Servo Repairs. The testing equipment is always well maintained and properly calibrated to ISO 9001 standards. "Our testing equipment helps us figure out what's wrong with the motor as quick as possible," says servo repair expert, Eric Winzer. "However, it's also all-encompassing and so we can make sure that there are no additional problems."



The redesigned website offers some new excitement for the Servotech business. "I'm happy with the upgraded design and navigation," says Michael Norman. "Hopefully the new look makes finding our servo motor repair services easier on our clients." The new website gives Servotech the opportunity to not only be all-inclusive in their repairs, but also in their services.



Visit the new website at ServotechUSA.com.



