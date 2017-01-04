Sesame Kingdom Launch Taps Superfood Seed for Mediterranean Alternative to Conventional Spreads

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --Poised on a tiny seed called sesame, a new company is slated to build a kingdom. Think Babylon 4,000 years ago when sesame seeds were so valuable for nourishment and medicinal remedies they were used as currency. Now think Sesame Kingdom. The company has gone renegade to bring the marketplace the newest old answer to food enhancements. Their new Mediterranean Spreads are made by using the ancient production method of slow stone grinding until they reach a silky texture. Naturally sweet, every bite reveals pure ingredients accentuated by Mediterranean spices. The spreads can be drizzled, dripped, or slathered on any food one can imagine to up the ante on taste and nutritional value. A hit for Paleo enthusiasts and gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free fans, this diabetic-friendly superfood, gives energy naturally without an ounce of guilt.



So how did they do it? They crushed the oldest oilseed crop known to humanity and combined it with naturally energizing organic Mediterranean fruits and spices. In full support of the Mediterranean diet, spread flavors come in Carob Chocolate, Fig and Cardamon, Beet with Za'atar, Pomegranate, and the company founder's favorite Mighty Date.



Sesame Kingdom's founder, Gadi Friedman said of the sesame spreads and their overall benefits, "Yes, our line of Mediterranean Spreads is delicious and nutritious, but there is more to it than just products. I believe that the number one ingredient that is most devastating to our health is processed sugar. So why are we inundated with it by the food industry? What we desperately need is simple real food. Our kids need to grow up eating naturally energizing food that is low glycemic and derives its sweetness from ingredients like dates, carob and figs. When going to great length to research my roots, I found the integral reason why we all need to bolster our health with the crown jewel of seeds, sesame."



With myriad health benefits the little seed that could is known to be an effective anti-inflammatory staple rich in protein and able to help lower cholesterol, prevent cancer and enhance bone health. Said to improve digestion, give health to skin, and lessen anxiety the seed incorporated in Sesame Kingdom's line of Mediterranean Spreads is described by the company's founder as a "must have in every pantry" product.



"Honestly, if providing families with something as simple as a peanut butter alternative for kids' sandwiches makes our more than 1,000 product trials worth it, then I've done my job. But the spreads are more than that. And the recipes on our site will show they're fit for any fare."



Sesame Kingdom Mediterranean Spreads can be purchased directly from their website https://sesamekingdom.com.



Sesame Kingdom is based in Denver, Colorado and supplies the marketplace with nutritious Mediterranean spreads.



Gadi Friedman

Founder, Sesame Kingdom

gadi@sesamekingdom.com

303-929-0047



Website: https://sesamekingdom.com