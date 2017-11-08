Sesepei.com Has Been Approved as a Safe Online Store According to the Online Shopping Trust Agency

Richmond, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --Sesepei.com is proud to report conformity with safe online buying principles generally accepted in United States according to the Online Shopping Trust Agency.



According to Auditor Arthur Fenn: "We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate business self-regulation operating effectively since 4 May 2014. Based on the internal control over criteria like: orientation, selection, transaction, delivery and customer care while proactively considering current and future needs as well as the increasing expectations of regulators and the second lines of defense, the business units and the risk/compliance functions we can conclude an adequate experience is provided to buyers."



The only inconsistencies were found with shipping of wrong items or slower delivery times. They were predominant in 2014-2015 but the new development of the shipping policy alleviated most of these problems. No unresolved reports of non/wrong-delivery by customers exist.



"Since 2014 we have delivered more than 100.000 orders with no issues to our customers. In the beginning we have experienced growth related problems like a large volume of orders and sometimes delays in answering or delivering the orders in time. These problems were at a tolerable level and we compensated all customers affected with discount coupons. These problems are left behind as we have scaled our entire activity to the current number of orders. Currently the number of wrong items shipped or delays in delivery is almost non-existent. Also please keep in mind that always customer support is ready to assist you 24/7" said Jerome Vaughn, CEO.



About Sesepei.com

Sesepei.com is a 2014 e-commerce startup that specializes in appliances, furniture, electronics and home decor. Over 100.000 orders processed and a constant wish to provide the best customer experience are all that Sesepei.com is about.