Sesepei.com Raises over $3 Million in Funding from Regional and Offshore Angel Investors

Richmond, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Sesepei.com, a 2014 e-commerce startup announced today that it successfully raised over $3.1 million in equity financing from a community of US and international angel investors. The funds raised will provide the capital for Sesepei to build its next generation website platform, and fund its global expansion.



"Sesepei.com has shown the focus and growth strategies that are important to investors," said Wei Lu, angel investor. "We're confident in the company's leadership and in their ability to continue to drive innovation that benefits both suppliers needs and consumer demands."



"Thanks to this round of founding we're going to be able to fully redesign our website, launch online apps and optimize the entire shipping process. Prior to funding we've been able to buy and rehabilitate a a 18,000 square foot building in 2015 but we feel this round of funding is going to give us an amazing expansion in 2018" said Jerome Vaughn, CEO. "Unlike many other websites, we are going to be the central point for customer service," he says. "We have 24/7 customer service. Any issue you have with a package is sorted out by our customer service. We're still ramping up in the fulfillment centers, but that's more driven by our natural growth rate rather than the preparation for peak."



Thus, with the help of the funding they have received, their targets will be reached sooner and the new and improved Sesepei.com will be available starting March 2018. Free shipping time is expected to improve from aprox. 7 business days to 5 and also customers from Canada will benefit of the free delivery option. An increase in the number of products available, returning customers discounts are some of the new and exciting features that Sesepei.com will offer the clients.



About Sesepei.com

Sesepei.com is a 2014 e-commerce startup that specializes in appliances, furniture, electronics and home decor. Over 100.000 orders processed and a constant wish to provide the best customer experience are all that Sesepei.com is about.