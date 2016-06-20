SESJ Creative Concepts Launches Website Featuring Quality Children's Toys

Bullhead, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Susan St John is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SuziesKidsToys.com. The website offers a wide variety of children's toys with a particular focus on the stunning rocking horses, the farm series toys, and the wooden toy boxes that can be personalized. St John was inspired by her own experiences with toys and children, as she always had lots of fun with toys and was a special education teacher. After learning the amazing things that these disabled and handicapped kids that she was teaching could do if they had the chance to do it, St John wanted to help give real opportunities to these kids by launching the website to help set up an opportunity village in her community where they could learn social skills and other important skills to live a fulfilling life and make an impact with their abilities.



There are many excellent children's toys featured within the merchandise of SuziesKidsToys.com. The website carries items including toys and games for people of all ages, rocking horses, baby cradles, baby beds, puzzles, stack toys, different-sized blocks, children's furniture, fold-up beach chairs, Yo-yo sets, and more. In the future, St John plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include many more products in each product category such as more solid wood board games like Chinese Checkers and Tic-Tac-Toe. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to St John regarding each and every transaction made on SuziesKidsToys.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products with valuable information on each one that is based on her own firsthand experience with kids and the passion that she has developed for quality toys over the years. The products on the website help to create a family dynamic where people can regularly enjoy the games with their family. St John hopes to help families stay close and grow up with a good attitude with the help of these toys and games.



To complement the main website, St John is also launching a blog located at http://www.SuziesKidsToysBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to children's toys in general such as handy kids' toy boxes, wooden puzzles for expanding the mind, creative custom puzzles, and children's educational toys. Topics already covered include sparking ingenuity with wooden blocks and the educational benefits of game boards. St John hopes to give valuable tips and ideas on finding great toys for growth and fun for all ages.



About SuziesKidsToys.com

SuziesKidsToys.com – a division of SESJ Creative Concepts – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Susan St John.



Susan St John

http://www.SuziesKidsToys.com

928-758-5201



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com