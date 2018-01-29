Set for Growth: Tellus Names Chief Customer Officer and Appoints COO

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --Following a year of successful deal closings, Tellus, LLC, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and mobile health solutions, announced today that Joe Schnur has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer, and Chris Pernicano has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Schnur, a healthcare industry veteran, will lead Tellus' national business development efforts as the company expands partnerships with state, managed care and home health agencies that are hurrying to meet the 21st Century Cures Act mandate for EVV implementation. Pernicano, who joined the company in 2017, will assume the Chief Operations Officer position after successfully readying the company's infrastructure to scale rapidly.



Prior to joining Tellus, Schnur spent nearly 20 years leading a wide range of initiatives from growth to new business endeavors for GE Healthcare. There, he successfully built and led a national team of business-to-business leaders and drove sales initiatives for GE Healthcare's largest global client, booking revenue in excess of $400M per year. Most recently, Schnur served in executive leadership roles at early phase start-ups in the healthcare space where he quickly grew revenue and market share. At Tellus, Schnur has already recruited and hired a team of high caliber talent to lead the company's partnership and growth initiatives across the country.



Pernicano brings more than 20 years of experience spanning all aspects of small, medium and large company operations. In 1996, Pernicano co-founded his first startup, and by 2000, he had co-founded his second, a SaaS-based technology startup that became the second largest of its kind in the country. Pernicano's experience in scaling startup businesses rapidly is instrumental as Tellus looks to bring a large number of new clients onto its leading EVV platform.



"Joe and Chris are both highly accomplished executives, and we're excited to have them on board," said Brad Levine, CEO of Tellus. "Joe brings an unparalleled skillset as an innovative problem solver, and Chris is truly an expert in best practices enabling rapid scale growth. That's what our clients need as the time horizon for Cures Act compliance continues to shorten."



Implementation of EVV is expected to heat up in 2018 as care organizations work to meet the deadlines for the 21st Century Cures Act passed in December 2016. The Cures Act includes, among a variety of health-related concerns, a mandate for providers to implement EVV for Medicaid-funded personal care services by January 2019 and home health services by January 2023. Though the Cures Act is a Federal mandate intended to reduce Medicaid fraud, waste and abuse, each state is left to make their own decisions on implementation of EVV.



Tellus eVV is an easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy solution that effectively combines care delivery, EVV and claims processing - right at the point of care. Caregivers simply use the Tellus eVV mobile app to check in when they arrive, check off tasks as they're delivered and check out when the visit is complete. Tellus eVV seamlessly integrates with other systems, and because it's cloud-based, requires no investment in hardware or on-premise technical expertise, making it an excellent solution for speed to deployment.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most - improved care delivery with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately-owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information about Tellus, visit https://4tellus.com/, or call 954-719-0004, extension 2014.