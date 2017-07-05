Set of Stylish Modular Travel Bags for Convenient Laptop, Accessories Transportation Now Available

Taipei, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --A set of three travel bags with a revolutionary interchangeable module system to accommodate every storage need has been developed by the NESO Team. Quoted as being "The Ultimate Life Organizer," NESO Bags combine style, practicality and comfort. The bags have been designed to safely and conveniently store and transport everything, from clothes for a weekend away to contact lens solutions, chargers, USB sticks, cell phones, and tablets.



A set of NESO bags consists of three main bags. A duffel bag with a roomy interior and a leather carry handle is the largest of the three bags. A messenger bag, ideal for use around town, can be worn shoulder-to-hip and is designed for tablets and accessories. The third bag, a backpack, has a carry-on handle, shock-absorbing cushions and shoulder straps designed to maximize the wearer's comfort. The backpack is designed with inner storage for a 15.6-inch laptop and, among other things, has a compartment for a water bottle, separate compartments for smaller items, and a hidden pocket which is ideal for passports, wallets, tickets and other valuables.



Whichever bag the user chooses, an inner bag fits neatly inside it to store and protect various items. The five flexible-use modules comprising the inner bag include the following:



1. Eyewear module for sunglasses, contact lenses and solutions.



2. Accessory module for pens or smaller items.



3. Essentials module for cell phone, USB, business cards and so on.



4. Electronic or makeup module suitable for accessories such as chargers, earphones and mouse.



5. Key ring holder to safely attach and retain keys and metro card.



The modules can be placed inside the main bag or attached to the outside. Additional add-on modules can be purchased if the user needs them.



NESO bags have been designed for people on-the-go to be able to easily locate their belongings.



"Nowadays we are always on the go," explains Leo Lin, NESO Bag founder and product designer. "We work from notebooks in the coffee shop or subway, we commute to our co-working space and finish a project in the park. We read from iPads and listen to music on smartphones. We stop with friends and visit folks at the weekends. As a result, we have a lot of baggage, and we need to store, transport and locate things at a second's notice. Neso bags accommodate this. They are the ultimate life organizers."



NESO bags are available from Indiegogo in three colors: black, gray and navy blue, with blue and green accents.



They are made from responsibly sourced, premium fabrics which have undergone tensile strength tests of up to nine kilograms per yarn. The materials are extremely durable and water-repellent, and the handles are made from top-grade leather. The universal fastener tapes which allow for easy removal of the inner bag modules are the same construction as those used by the top three major sports manufacturers.