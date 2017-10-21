Settle Disputes Easily with Keesling Law Group's Business and Divorce Lawyers

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2017 --Keesling Law Group is a law firm that offers legal representation for business and family law. Both the sectors in an individual's life is equally important, and any wrong decision can bring a lot of trouble. That is why proper legal representation by business and divorce lawyers in Tulsa Oklahoma is must so that justice is properly delivered. Keesling Law Group has some of the best minds in the field working for them who can deliver results. Their business and corporate law team advise and represent individuals and organizations operating across a wide range of industries. The business and corporate lawyers at Keesling Law Group have extensive experience counseling, drafting documents as well as prosecuting and defending all types of business and corporate law cases, including both litigation and non-litigation services.



Among the many litigation services that their business lawyers can handle includes Breach of contract, breach of non-disclosure agreement, Breach of non-disparagement agreement, Copyright & trademark infringement, Defamation and business disparagement, Employment and labor litigation, Fiduciary duty litigation, Fraud and misrepresentation, Intentional interference with business relations claims, International business and commercial litigation, Partnership disputes or dissolutions, Publicity rights litigation, Restrictive covenants and non-competition litigation, SEC and NASD investigations and more.



Their corporate lawyers are equally brilliant with handling nonlitigation issues that include employment and consulting agreements, employee handbooks, franchise agreements, licensing agreements, trade secret protection policies and procedures, stock option plans and agreements and more.



Get in touch with their Business and Employment attorney in Jenks OK for assistance with employment law.



Call 918-924-5101 for details.



About Keesling Law Group

Keesling Law Group is specifically recognized for its work in the areas of business and corporate law, contract law, criminal defense and civil rights law, employment and labor law, and family law and estates.