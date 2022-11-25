Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Settlement Funding Associates, an advocate to the settlement process with the injured party and its family members, the insurance representative, plaintiff and defense attorneys, is offering assistance with setting up tax-free future payments in Fort Lee, Roseland, Cherry Hill, Hackensack, Jersey City, and the surrounding areas. It is important that clients understand the process and what it means for those that they work with, which is why making the call to the team at Settlement Funding Associates is so important.



In a civil lawsuit, when a defendant either agrees to settle a lawsuit or has a judgment against them for a significant amount of money, often this money is put into a structured settlement. This structured settlement usually provides steady payments of money to the plaintiff. These are tax-free future payments that are not taxed as income.



These tax-free future payments help to ensure that the plaintiff will have a secure financial future with these steady payouts. If a lump sum were to be paid, it is quite easy to have this money get spent on any number of things, jeopardizing the future financial security of the plaintiff. Having a structured settlement helps to avoid this overspending tendency and instead provides for the financial security that is the goal of the settlement or judgment.



Setting up a structured settlement isn't terribly difficult, but there are still important aspects to keep in mind. This is where having the right help can make all the difference in how the final details come about. When you work with Settlement Funding Associates, they can walk clients through the steps to help get the right structured settlement to provide them with the tax-free future payments that will satisfy them as well as the defendants.



Settlement Funding Associates is a trusted partner for tax-free future payments.



