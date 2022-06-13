Settlement Funding Associates Excels in Providing Workers Compensation Structured Settlements in Jersey City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2022 --Worker's compensation structured settlement payments provide a long-term source of tax-free income. A third of all worker's compensation cases result in a structured settlement rather than a lump-sum payment.



Workers' compensation structured settlements in Jersey City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey are also an excellent way to protect personal assets from creditors and lawsuits, as one can place the money in an irrevocable trust that is only accessible to that person while looking to draw on it for living expenses.



A structured settlement can be used to pay off credit card debt or personal loans or invest in a retirement fund. Many workers are eligible for workers' compensation benefits, but not all. In most states, one has to suffer an injury on the job site to qualify for these benefits. The maximum amount one can receive is determined by state law and depends on one's income and previous earnings. Most states offer two types of benefits: temporary total disability (TTD) and permanent total disability (PTD).



If someone's unable to work because of their injury and needs time off from work, TTD pays them while they're off work. TTD may also pay for medical treatment related to their injury. If someone's unable to return to work after a while under TTD, PTD pays one until one retires or dies.



Settlement Funding Associates can fulfill its purpose of providing favorable solutions. Years of experience, expertise, and knowledge of a worldwide practice have enabled them to address the demands of their diversified customer base.



The company has gained its reputation by giving exceptional service in all instances, big and small, and devising a payment plan that best matches the individual's financial and medical requirements.



A personal injury victim's financial demands and aspirations are frequently distinct from the broader population. The objective for personal injury sufferers should be preservation and security. Settlement Funding Associates may help individuals feel safe in an unpredictable environment now more than ever.



For more information on structured settlements in Cherry Hill and Hackensack, New Jersey, visit https://www.settlementfundingassociates.com/products/structured-settlements/.



Call 201-585-9231 for details.



About Settlement Funding Associates

As one of the leading establishments, Settlement Funding Associates has offered unique Structured Settlement solutions that fit both immediate demand and long-term financial goals of the clients. Settlement Funding Associates has been a trusted brand in the Structured Settlement sector for over 35 years, earning a reputation for excellent service, quality, and speed.