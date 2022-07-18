Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --Settlement Funding Associates, an advocate for the settlement process with the injured party and its family members, the insurance representative, plaintiff and defense attorneys, has helped thousands of clients better understand structured settlements and to use them with the best effectiveness in Cherry Hill, Hackensack, Roseland, Jersey City, Fort Lee, and the surrounding areas. When a case might have the option of a structured settlement, or if you want to have your fees be on a contingency basis, then give Settlement Funding Associates a call and they can help clients understand all of the options and put a structured settlement into place.



When clients have a legal settlement, there are two options that the plaintiff can have: a single lump-sum payment or receive periodic payments through a structured settlement. The amount of money received is the same, however, it often is a better situation to have the amount paid out over a series of payments. The financial product that provides these period payments is called an annuity.



In the case of attorneys who have their work done on a contingency basis, this means that they can structure their fees so that they are done in a structured settlement. This means that the attorney will be receiving their fees over a period of time. This provides them a number of benefits including having a customized flow of income for their practice, financial security with the income happening over a number of years, and more.



For many personal injury or medical malpractice attorneys, they will advertise that they only get paid if the client wins their case. This is the contingency basis for fees, and it has worked well for many attorneys. When they win a case, instead of taking the lump sum of fees from the judgment, they will instead do a structured settlement for their fees.



Often times in the agreement between the client and attorney, if they lose the case the client will still need to cover at least some of the expenses that have been incurred by the attorney. However, an attorney will often not take a contingency fee for a case that is small in nature because they will end up losing money.



