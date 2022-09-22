Settlement Funding Associates Helps with Structured Settlement Payments in Hackensack and Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2022 --A structured settlement payment refers to a contract in which one party agrees to pay another party a fixed amount of money for a specified period, usually in exchange for agreeing not to sue that person or entity.



Structured settlements are straightforward. Sometimes civil lawsuits culminate in one person or organization paying money to another to make things right. Those who are wrong may agree to a settlement on their own or be forced to pay the money if their case is lost in court.



The wronged party may want to secure a lump sum settlement if the monetary amount is small enough. However, for more significant amounts, structured settlement payments in Hackensack and Cherry Hill, New Jersey can be a negotiable option.



In this case, the at-fault party invests the funds in an annuity, which is a financial contract that assures regular payments from an insurance company over time.



The agreement specifies the succession of payments that will be made to the individual mistreated as compensation for the damages done to them. Spreading money over an extended period can be more comfortable and beneficial to the wronged party.



With years of experience and extensive knowledge of different structured settlements, Settlement Funding Associates can be of assistance. They can help clients understand numerous options and set up a structured settlement that best suits their circumstances.



Many personal injuries or medical malpractice attorneys advertise settlement funding for personal injury cases through a structured settlement contract. When they win a lawsuit, they will choose a structured settlement for their payment rather than demand the lump-sum amount from the verdict.



This means they will be paid in installments for their work over the years. If the client and attorney reach an agreement, the client will frequently be required to cover at least some of the attorney's expenses if the case is lost. An attorney will rarely accept a contingency fee for a minor case because they will lose money.



About Settlement Funding Associates

As one of the leading establishments, Settlement Funding Associates has offered unique Structured Settlement solutions that fit the clients' immediate demands and long-term financial goals. Settlement Funding Associates has been a trusted brand in the Structured Settlement sector for over 35 years, earning a reputation for excellent service, quality, and speed.