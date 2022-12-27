Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --Settlement Funding Associates, an advocate to the settlement process with the injured party and its family members, the insurance representative, plaintiff and defense attorneys, is proud to be a Gold Partner with and work with PAJ attorneys in Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. When attorneys have a case where a structured settlement either is or could be a part of the final judgment, they want to work with an experienced partner.



The entire organization of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice is designed to help trial lawyers connect with other trial lawyers who have expertise in a variety of different areas.



Whether attorneys have a case involving a nursing home incident, a civil rights case, medical malpractice, social security issues, or other issues, the odds are that they can quickly and easily connect with another PAJ attorney who can provide assistance with their issue.



At Settlement Funding Associates, they have had the privilege to work with a wide range of PAJ attorneys who have needed assistance with structured settlements in a variety of different cases. Each case is unique, but they have years of experience in making sure that any structured settlement is made clear for all parties. In larger trials, often part of the final judgment is for a large sum of money to be awarded to the plaintiffs. These cases will typically include a structured settlement, and that's where Settlement Funding's team can come in to provide the needed assistance for the final judgment.



While attorneys are a smart group, no attorney knows everything regarding the law, and this is true regarding structured settlements as well. With new attorneys, a structured settlement could be a new concept as part of a judgment and having an experienced partner can really make things go smoothly. Some attorneys operate on a contingency basis and structured settlements provide them with a way to smooth out the peaks and valleys of income for their practice. There are all kinds of structured settlement options, and the Settlement Funding Associates team can make the process faster and easier.



Settlement Funding Associates is a Gold Partner for PAJ attorneys. They serve Pennsylvania, as well as surrounding areas including Fort Lee, Roseland, Cherry Hill, Hackensack, and Jersey City.



About Settlement Funding Associates

Settlement Funding Associates has over 35 years of experience in developing customized structured settlement plans for every type of claim. Visit www.settlementfundingassociates.com to learn more about their services.