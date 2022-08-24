Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2022 --Settlement Funding Associates, an advocate to the settlement process with the injured party and its family members, the insurance representative, plaintiff and defense attorneys, is pleased to offer their years of experience and guidance with claim settlements in Roseland, Hackensack, Jersey City, Cherry Hill, Fort Lee, and throughout the tri-state area. Their experienced team can help with the claim settlement process as the insurance company will push back for details about the claim.



Documenting the incident is the first step to building the case that supports the claim that is filed. Claimants should take pictures of the damage as well as the full scene, and keep copies of all of the paperwork that is associated with the claim, including police reports, witness statements, and other documents. Also, before filing the claim, it is important that any medical issues have stabilized so that there are no surprises after filing the claim.



The claim should be filed within a reasonable amount of time. Different states have different statutes of limitations on claim filings, so be aware of the window of opportunity that one has when filing a claim. When the claim is filed, it begins with submitting the demand letter where it is spelled out in polite language what happened, who was involved, the various suffering and issues due to the incident, and then finally to list out what is being sought by the claim.



Once the letter has been submitted, they will be waiting for the response from the insurance company. At this point the negotiation has begun as the insurance company will likely provide something less than what was originally requested. This is a game of patience, and the insurance adjuster will be hoping that the claimant loses patience before they do. Court may be inevitable if things do not move forward.



It is important to keep in mind that with some claims, the financial amount being talked about is seriously life-changing funds. A plan should be developed to help deal with this large amount of money.



