Seu Jorge "The Life Aquatic / A Tribute to David Bowie"

Live at The Boston Symphony Hall on Wednesday November 9th, 2016



On Wednesday November 9th, 2016, Owl Master Booking brings you Seu Jorge "The Life Aquatic / A tribute to David Bowie" Live at The Boston Symphony Hall. In commemoration of David Bowie's recent passing, Seu Jorge will be performing a special tribute to David Bowie by recreating his set to the film The Life Aquatic. It will be a memorable night full of emotions and surprises. Owl Master Booking previously produced Seu Jorge Live at Berklee Performance Center on February 12th, 2016 where along with the City of Boston announced the Seu Jorge Day.



About Seu Jorge

Seu Jorge is one of Brazil's most talented and acclaimed contemporary singer songwriters and actors. Seu Jorge became an international star after his performance as Knockout Ned in the Oscar-nominated City of God and his work in the Wes Anderson film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou in 2004.



In the latter, he played a sailor who sang solo acoustic versions of David Bowie classics in Portuguese, which caused Bowie to say: "Had Seu Jorge not recorded my songs acoustically in Portuguese I would never have heard this new level of beauty which he has imbued them with."



Event Details:



What: Seu Jorge "The Life Aquatic / A Tribute to David Bowie"



Where: Boston Symphony Hall (301 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02115)



When: Wednesday, November 9th, 2016 - 8:00 p.m. ET



Tickets: https://www.bso.org/Performance/Detail/82896/ or 617-266-1200 / 888-266-1200 (voice)