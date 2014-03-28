Sevens Revenge Takes Home Global Recognition and a Hot, Fresh Sound

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2014 --With a global battle of the bands placement in their hands, Sevens Revenge is poised to take on the national market with their unique and evolving alt-rock sound. Their unity as a group shows through their recordings and live performances and has driven them to both local and even international successes.



Each member of the group developed their passion for music in a different way. Vocalist Dusti Seven has been singing since an early age. Guitarist Kristen Cadenhead’s parents are both musically inclined. Cooper Stanley took to bass in his late teen years like he had been playing since childhood. Ryan Fairchild has been playing drums since his adolescent years.



All four musicians were members of their high school bands or jazz bands and thus had the chance to develop their abilities earlier on. In addition, each half of the group (Dusti and Kristen; Cooper and Ryan) knew each other for long periods of time before the band formed, so they were comfortable with each other before ever becoming a band. This is particularly true in the case of Cooper and Ryan, who have been playing as a rhythmic unit for so long that it comes as second nature. As a result, the band as a whole is very tight and focused on enhancing each other’s talents with each song they create.



Each band member claims different musical influences: Dusti names No Doubt, The Cranberries and the lyrical writing of Tori Amos, Kristen names Linkin Park, Cooper names Incubus and Ryan names Porcupine Tree. As for inspirations for their songs, they draw from a variety of life experiences. One of the main influences for “This Is Me,” one of their most popular songs, is about being accepted for who you are, no matter who you love or how you live your life, inspired particularly by Dusti and Kristen’s same-sex marriage, which has been met with social hurdles along the way.



Since their inception, Sevens Revenge has released a variety of recordings, including singles “Statues” (2011) and “This Is Me” (2012), EP Edged in Ashes (2011) and full-length album Distortion of Reality (2012). Each recording has seen the band get progressively tighter and focused on their distinct sound, which is often compared to Evanescence or The Cranberries. As they move forward, they actually find themselves shifting gears a bit and developing a fresh new sound sure to win over still more new fans.



One of their most notable accomplishments, Sevens Revenge won the Hard Rock Rising battle of the bands, hosted by Hard Rock Café. The group represented Seattle and the Pacific Northwest in this global competition and finished in the top 40. Their music has also been featured in radio commercials.



Sevens Revenge is ready to take their music to a national level, and having won notoriety in a global competition, their music is primed for a wider audience. To foster this growth of exposure and fan base, they debuted an upcoming revamped live show in March and are introducing new material to the lineup, including both new songs and an updated overall sound. With these developments, the likelihood of generating a buzz in the near future increases with each passing show and song released.



In that light, Sevens Revenge is enjoying some key national exposure with their track “Danger” being featured on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 4, a digital mixtape of rising international talent that debuted at SXSW in March 2014. The mixtape was distributed on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies are now available through the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



In the near future, Sevens Revenge plans to release two singles, “Danger” and “Another War,” and they will be scheduling a release party for the single(s) soon as well.



While they are not currently touring, in the meantime, you can find their music to stream, download or purchase on such online outlets as their website, iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and ReverbNation. Check out the video for “This is Me” on YouTube.



About Sevens Revenge Music



“Statues” (2011)

“This Is Me” (2012)

Edged in Ashes EP (2011)

Distortion of Reality (2012)



Website: http://www.sevensrevenge.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SevensRevenge

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sevensrevenge

ReverbNation: http://www.reverbnation.com/sevensrevenge



