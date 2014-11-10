Several New Digital Catalog Demos Have Been Released by PUB HTML5 Team

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --PUB HTML5, the market leading technology in HTML5 digital fashion catalog maker, recently announced the addition of new sample flip books to their website.



“The purpose of these new samples is to show our clients what PUB HTML5 can do for them,” said a spokesperson for the company, “and bring them inspirations for digital publishing.”



The samples, designed by PUB HTML5 Chief Designer Anna Lee, show off exactly what the software does. They include a Louis Vuitton and a Bratt Decor shopping lookbook and many others. The samples can be found at pubhtml5.com.



The publishing software company formed in 2009 to create an easier way to create PDF to flipbook digitally. With more than 100,000 downloads, it's easy to see that the company has been embraced by the e-publishing world. Their software has earned rave reviews from critics and users alike.



Their flagship program, PUB HTML5 Flip Book Maker, at its core, changes PDFs into html5 flip books – or virtual flippable books. These books can, and have, been used for everything from catalogues to ebooks to business presentations. Each step is fully customizable with more than 80 pre-designed templates that allow users to change each part to fit with what the flip book will be used for. When the flip books are finished, they can be read on almost any device, including iPhones and Android tablets.



Although the program can be downloaded and used indefinitely at no cost, there are significantly fewer features with the free version. The other options range from $9.90 a month to a one time payment of $799 for the Enterprise version of the software. With the Pro ($9.90/month) version, the flip book can be password protected and the user can create their own template. As the prices go up, so do the features. Gold is $24 a month and users can convert Word documents to flip books. Platinum is $20 a month (billed annually) and it's possible to edit the animation.



The new samples showcase the best that the program can do. With these, it's possible to see why this program, and this company, has become a strong leader in the digital publishing field.