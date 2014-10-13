Severe Diarrhea Can Be Caused by EBV; CBCD Examines the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” -Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can cause severe diarrhea. However, it requires the presence of another virus called the human cytomegalovirus (CMV) to do so. When the virus infects the colon, and a person is also infected with the human cytomegalovirus (CMV), the two viruses cause severe colonic toxicity. For example, Dr. Seifert and colleagues described the case of a 52 year old woman whose diarrhea “was triggered by CMV infection and perpetuated by intestinal EBV replication/infection.” (1) Dr. Seifert and colleagues are from the Department of Medicine, University Hospital of Basel in Switzerland. Some people think that severe diarrhea only occurs in people with a weak immune system. But, EBV and CMV can also cause diarrhea in individuals with a healthy immune system. Dr. Wang says in his paper published in the journal Virology, that “Numerous studies have shown that Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) can infect immunocompetent patients simultaneously.” (2) Dr. Wang is from the Pediatrics Department, Zhongnan Hospital, Wuhan University in Wuhan China.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with EBV or CMV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV or CMV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Wang also says that “The defensive responses to infection with EBV/CMV can be limited or very broad, which leads to diverse clinical manifestations of infection.” (2) One of those manifestations is severe diarrhea. As yet another doctor wrote, “In the lower gastrointestinal tract, patients with CMV may present with diarrhoea (diarrhea) due to colitis.” (4)



People with a chronic EBV infection face a poor outcome. In addition to severe diarrhea, they can also develop “life-threatening complications including hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (a condition that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues), organ failure, and malignant lymphomas (cancer).” (5)



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



