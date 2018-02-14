Seward Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Remote Control Vehicles

Star, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --Jake is excited to announce the launch of http://www.MyRCTrucks.com, a new division of Seward Enterprises, LLC. This website was launched in November of 2017 with just one brand of remote controlled vehicles and has since expanded to a total of ten brands and continues to grow. Customers shopping the website will find a broad selection of RC trucks, buggies and crawlers; these are available in electric, nitro and gas as well as in large scale. The majority of these vehicles come ready-to-run, which means no assembly is required before use, passing on time savings to customers.



As an avid RC enthusiast, the owner has been invested in the hobby since he was young. Jake appreciates that the sport gets children and adults outside, enjoying the outdoors and tech at the same time. MyRCTrucks.com's great selection of crawlers is very popular among customers, especially Redcat Racing's Gen7 Pro and Gen7 Sport RC crawlers. Racing enthusiasts will also enjoy the newly added Team Associated brand, a new addition of professional level racing RCs now available to customers. Jake is excited to expand the website's inventory in the future to include RC boats, planes and tanks.



Customers exploring MyRCTrucks.com can easily navigate the extensive inventory based on their interests. Shopping is available based on brand, on model of vehicle, on scale, and on type, including electric, gas and nitro. The owner is available to connect with customers to answer any questions, and is eager to build a community around the sport; customers can expect to receive friendly help and support as well as discounted prices on many models of RC vehicle.



To complement the main website, Jake is also launching a blog located at http://www.RCTrucksnMore.com.



The blog will feature topics about RC trucks, buggies and crawlers, new products and much more.



MyRCTrucks.com, a division of Seward Enterprises, is owned and operated by web entrepreneur Jake.



